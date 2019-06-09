Cynthia Waite has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Waite, WHNP-BC
Overview of Cynthia Waite, WHNP-BC
Cynthia Waite, WHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Cambridge, MA.
Cynthia Waite's Office Locations
- 1 300 Mount Auburn St Physician Mt, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 868-2650
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
Thrilled with the care I am receiving from Cynthia. She is kind, professional and thorough. Easily the most respectful practitioner I have encountered.
About Cynthia Waite, WHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Cynthia Waite accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Waite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Cynthia Waite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Waite.
