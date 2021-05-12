Cynthia Wingate, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Wingate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Wingate, LMHC
Overview
Cynthia Wingate, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL.
Cynthia Wingate works at
Locations
-
1
Cynthia Wingate, MA, LMHC2063 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (772) 205-0432Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- EmblemHealth
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- National Health Access (NHA)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Wingate?
I would definitely recommend (and I do often) Cynthia Wingate to anyone needing help or someone down to earth, professional and Someone who actually listens and cares she has a big heart and gives great advice she’s literally the best therapist I’ve ever seen (and I’ve seen plenty) as soon as I met her she made me feel at ease from the very start I could literally go on about this amazing women for days but I they only aloe so many characters here lol ...thank you for everything you’ve helped me with Cynthia your the best ~Kyle B
About Cynthia Wingate, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1174841142
Education & Certifications
- Ptsd & Chronic Pain Day Treatment Program, Jacksonville, Fl
- University of North Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Wingate accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Wingate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Wingate works at
9 patients have reviewed Cynthia Wingate. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Wingate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Wingate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Wingate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.