See All Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Cynthia Wingate, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Cynthia Wingate, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cynthia Wingate, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. 

Cynthia Wingate works at Cynthia Wingate, MA, LMHC in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cynthia Wingate, MA, LMHC
    2063 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 205-0432
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • EmblemHealth
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Health Access (NHA)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cynthia Wingate?

    May 12, 2021
    I would definitely recommend (and I do often) Cynthia Wingate to anyone needing help or someone down to earth, professional and Someone who actually listens and cares she has a big heart and gives great advice she’s literally the best therapist I’ve ever seen (and I’ve seen plenty) as soon as I met her she made me feel at ease from the very start I could literally go on about this amazing women for days but I they only aloe so many characters here lol ...thank you for everything you’ve helped me with Cynthia your the best ~Kyle B
    Kyle — May 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cynthia Wingate, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Cynthia Wingate, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cynthia Wingate to family and friends

    Cynthia Wingate's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cynthia Wingate

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cynthia Wingate, LMHC.

    About Cynthia Wingate, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174841142
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ptsd & Chronic Pain Day Treatment Program, Jacksonville, Fl
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Wingate, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Wingate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cynthia Wingate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Wingate works at Cynthia Wingate, MA, LMHC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Cynthia Wingate’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Cynthia Wingate. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Wingate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Wingate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Wingate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cynthia Wingate, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.