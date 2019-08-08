See All Nurse Practitioners in Overland Park, KS
Cypress Lasalle, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (26)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Cypress Lasalle, CRNP

Cypress Lasalle, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS. 

Cypress Lasalle works at Quivira Internal Medicine in Overland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cypress Lasalle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quivira Internal Medicine
    10601 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 541-3340
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 08, 2019
    Listened. Reviewed. Asked questions. Excellent results.
    — Aug 08, 2019
    About Cypress Lasalle, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891797270
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cypress Lasalle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Cypress Lasalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cypress Lasalle works at Quivira Internal Medicine in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Cypress Lasalle’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Cypress Lasalle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cypress Lasalle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cypress Lasalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cypress Lasalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

