Cypress Lasalle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cypress Lasalle, CRNP
Overview of Cypress Lasalle, CRNP
Cypress Lasalle, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS.
Cypress Lasalle works at
Cypress Lasalle's Office Locations
-
1
Quivira Internal Medicine10601 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 541-3340Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cypress Lasalle?
Listened. Reviewed. Asked questions. Excellent results.
About Cypress Lasalle, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891797270
Frequently Asked Questions
Cypress Lasalle accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cypress Lasalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cypress Lasalle works at
26 patients have reviewed Cypress Lasalle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cypress Lasalle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cypress Lasalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cypress Lasalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.