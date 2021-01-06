Dr. Benjamin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cyril Benjamin, DC
Overview
Dr. Cyril Benjamin, DC is a Chiropractor in Crestview Hills, KY.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Locations
Chiropractic Healthcare of Northern Kentucky2865 Chancellor Dr Ste 200, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 491-8300
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benjamin is a great listener and chiropractor. I always give him a vague description of where I am experiencing pain, and he pinpoints it within seconds. It typically only takes me 1, maybe 2 visits at most, and I’m good to go for the year. I recommend him 100%.
About Dr. Cyril Benjamin, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
