Da Xu, PA-C

Family Medicine
Da Xu, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. 

Da Xu works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights
    8001 Madison Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Cigna
    • Western Health Advantage

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Mandarin
    • Female
    • 1366755381
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

