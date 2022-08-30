Dr. Daham Sol, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daham Sol, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daham Sol, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Pleasant, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sol works at
Locations
Meaningful Change, Clinical & Consultation Psychology PLLC600 E Broadway St Ste 107, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (989) 824-6565Monday9:30am - 6:30pmTuesday9:30am - 6:30pmWednesday2:30pm - 6:30pmThursday9:30am - 1:30pmFriday9:30am - 6:30pmSaturday9:30am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Care Network of Michigan
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sol since 2019, during that time he helped me through so much. As an African American, there is a stigma behind seeking help to improve mental health. Dr. Sol was able to understand the issues of being Black in a rural area and the generational issues, oppression, racism, and microagressions that may play a factor in one’s mental health. I highly recommend Dr. Sol for anyone, especially people of color in Mt. Pleasant!!!!! He truly cares and I could always depend on him to be honest and straight forward with me. I could be myself unapologetically.
About Dr. Daham Sol, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Sinhala
- 1356773923
Education & Certifications
- VA Medical Center
- New Mexico Va Health Care Center|Southwest Consortium Predoctoral Psychology Internship (Va, Ihs, Height's Psychiatric Hospital)
- CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sol accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sol works at
Dr. Sol speaks Sinhala.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Sol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.