Overview

Dr. Daham Sol, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Pleasant, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sol works at Meaningful Change, Clinical & Consultation Psychology in Mount Pleasant, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.