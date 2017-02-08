Dr. Kelman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dale Kelman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dale Kelman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Memphis, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6263 Poplar Ave Ste 940, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 685-2148
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This physician is the Truth... Her kindness, Patience , & professionalism.... I have no words..... Truly a great human being..... She opens the doors to your soul
About Dr. Dale Kelman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417009341
Frequently Asked Questions
