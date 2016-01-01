See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Easton, MD
Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Easton, MD. 

Sally Dale Jafari works at UM Shore Medical Group-Womens Health at Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Queenstown, MD and Denton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM Shore Medical Group-Womens Health at Easton
    522 Idlewild Ave # 3, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 822-4888
  2. 2
    Um Cmg - Urology At Queenstown
    125 Shoreway Dr Ste 210, Queenstown, MD 21658 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 770-5250
  3. 3
    UM Shore Medical Group - Women's Health at Denton
    1140 Blades Farm Rd Ste 103, Denton, MD 21629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-4888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174517668
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Wilmington University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sally Dale Jafari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sally Dale Jafari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sally Dale Jafari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Sally Dale Jafari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Dale Jafari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Dale Jafari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Dale Jafari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

