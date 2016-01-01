Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sally Dale Jafari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Easton, MD.
Sally Dale Jafari works at
Locations
-
1
UM Shore Medical Group-Womens Health at Easton522 Idlewild Ave # 3, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-4888
-
2
Um Cmg - Urology At Queenstown125 Shoreway Dr Ste 210, Queenstown, MD 21658 Directions (410) 770-5250
-
3
UM Shore Medical Group - Women's Health at Denton1140 Blades Farm Rd Ste 103, Denton, MD 21629 Directions (410) 820-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174517668
Education & Certifications
- Wilmington University
