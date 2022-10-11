Dr. Dallin Inouye, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inouye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dallin Inouye, DPT
Overview of Dr. Dallin Inouye, DPT
Dr. Dallin Inouye, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Larchmont, NY.
Dr. Inouye works at
Dr. Inouye's Office Locations
Recovery PT (Larchmont)1385 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 Directions (914) 429-6445Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
- New York State of Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
clean individual focused facility-always willing to accommodate individual needs and schedules
About Dr. Dallin Inouye, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English, Japanese
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inouye has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inouye accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inouye accepts online appointment scheduling.
Dr. Inouye offers telehealth services.
Dr. Inouye speaks Japanese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Inouye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inouye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inouye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inouye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.