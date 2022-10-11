See All Physical Therapists in Larchmont, NY
Dr. Dallin Inouye, DPT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Larchmont, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dallin Inouye, DPT

Dr. Dallin Inouye, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Larchmont, NY. 

Dr. Inouye works at Recovery PT (Larchmont) in Larchmont, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Inouye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Recovery PT (Larchmont)
    1385 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 429-6445
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Injuries
Knee Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Injuries
Knee Pain

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Mobility Exercise Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Postoperative Complications Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicare
    • New York State of Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dallin Inouye, DPT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1801142088
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dallin Inouye, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inouye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inouye has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inouye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inouye works at Recovery PT (Larchmont) in Larchmont, NY. View the full address on Dr. Inouye’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Inouye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inouye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inouye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inouye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

