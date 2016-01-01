Damaris Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Damaris Martinez, APRN
Overview of Damaris Martinez, APRN
Damaris Martinez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Damaris Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Damaris Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Damaris Martinez?
About Damaris Martinez, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518412642
Frequently Asked Questions
Damaris Martinez works at
Damaris Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Damaris Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Damaris Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Damaris Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.