Dr. Dan Brown, OD

Optometry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dan Brown, OD

Dr. Dan Brown, OD is an Optometrist in Paris, TX. 

Dr. Brown works at Brown Vision PC in Paris, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brown Vision PC
    1235 NE LOOP 286, Paris, TX 75460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 737-9555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2018
    My first visit with Dan Brown. I was very pleased with the ease of checking process, with all the employees I interacted with.. all very friendly and helpful. And far as Dan Brown himself. Was very pleased with the outcome of my appt. Had been told last year I had cataracts that would probably need to be watched closely and possible removal soon. Per him.. maybe when I’m in my 70’s or 80’s will I need to worry with this! I’m thankful I made the switch from the other Optometrist to him this
    Lisa Bowers in Forest Chapel, TX — Jun 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dan Brown, OD
    About Dr. Dan Brown, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720149446
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dan Brown, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

