Dr. Jefferies has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dan Jefferies, OD
Overview of Dr. Dan Jefferies, OD
Dr. Dan Jefferies, OD is an Optometrist in Naples, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jefferies' Office Locations
- 1 860 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 936-4706
-
2
Fisher Eye & Laser Center875 105th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 431-7070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dan Jefferies, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1457473738
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jefferies accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jefferies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jefferies speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jefferies. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jefferies.
