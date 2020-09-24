Dan Manzanares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dan Manzanares, PSY
Overview
Dan Manzanares, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Denver, CO.
Locations
Dan L. Manzanares Psyd PC4770 E Iliff Ave Ste 102, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (303) 757-3352
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dan helped me and my husband journey through my seizure disorder and brain surgery. He was blunt but truly cared about us.
About Dan Manzanares, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013922590
3 patients have reviewed Dan Manzanares. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dan Manzanares.
