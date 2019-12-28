Daniel Peak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Peak, RN
Overview of Daniel Peak, RN
Daniel Peak, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA.
Daniel Peak's Office Locations
Elica Health Centers1750 WRIGHT ST, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
He is a Kind and Very Professional Docter. He is Experienced in Medicine while helping Kids and Families
About Daniel Peak, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902262645
Daniel Peak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Peak works at
2 patients have reviewed Daniel Peak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Peak.
