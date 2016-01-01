Dan Sears, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dan Sears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dan Sears, PA-C
Overview of Dan Sears, PA-C
Dan Sears, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Physician Assistant in Naperville, IL.
Dan Sears works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dan Sears' Office Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 308, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-5576
-
2
Edward Neuroscience Institute24600 W 127th St Bldg B Ste 205, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 731-9120
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dan Sears?
About Dan Sears, PA-C
- Neurosurgery (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1386989564
Frequently Asked Questions
Dan Sears accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dan Sears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dan Sears works at
Dan Sears has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dan Sears.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dan Sears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dan Sears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.