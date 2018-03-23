Dr. Dana Anderson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Anderson, PHD
Dr. Dana Anderson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from 2013.
Dr. Anderson works at
Creative Therapy Solution Pllc7047 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 322-0278
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recommend Dr. Anderson to anyone going through a difficult time or needing guidance. She is an excellent listener, excellent communicator and without question, puts her client's first.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114310117
- Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital
- 2013
- 2001
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
