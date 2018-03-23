See All Clinical Psychologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Dana Anderson, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Dana Anderson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from 2013.

Dr. Anderson works at Anderson Psychological Associates, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Creative Therapy Solution Pllc
    7047 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 322-0278

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Dana Anderson, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital
    • 2013
    • 2001
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Anderson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Anderson Psychological Associates, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

