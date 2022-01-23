Dana Casalino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Casalino, PA-C
Overview
Dana Casalino, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Dana Casalino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rush University Medical Center1653 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (888) 352-7872
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dana Casalino?
After seeing soooo many other healthcare “professionals” over the last 20 years and never feeling like my opinion mattered, I set out to find another provider. Since starting with Dana over a year ago now, I’ve never been more engaged in my recovery. She has a fresh perspective on my treatment, she is extremely knowledgeable about medications and she is as nice as they come. Dana has a warm and outgoing personality which is very refreshing. She always has time for my questions and scheduling is never an issue.
About Dana Casalino, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043748106
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Casalino accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Casalino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dana Casalino works at
11 patients have reviewed Dana Casalino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Casalino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Casalino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Casalino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.