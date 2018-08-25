Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dana Clark, DC
Overview
Dr. Dana Clark, DC is a Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 473-7130
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Dr. Clark and his staff is amazing! I have had several different injuries through the years and Dr. Clark always did his magic! I also refereed friends and they were all very pleased with Dr. Clark.
About Dr. Dana Clark, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1750314647
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
