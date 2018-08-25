See All Chiropractors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Dana Clark, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (3)
Dr. Dana Clark, DC is a Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA. 

  1. 1
    10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 473-7130

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Dana Clark, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750314647
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

