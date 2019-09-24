Dr. Corbett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dana Corbett, PHD
Dr. Dana Corbett, PHD is a Psychologist in Schenectady, NY.
Locations
Northeast Parent and Child Society Inc.530 Franklin St Fl 2, Schenectady, NY 12305
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Corbett over the course of a couple of months because my mood was pretty low at times. I was very stressed in my life having two young sons - one a toddler and the other a 4 year old, and house, and wife, and my own business, blah blah blah. I needed more than to talk to someone, but i also needed solutions to help me feel some relief to the grind. Dr. Corbett, gave me actionable steps to taming my wild children :) , being more patient with myself and more appreciative of my wife and also helping us communicate better as a couple. She also recommended excellent books that have helped me become more structured and in my business and are helping me become more mindful throughout the day. Anyway, I think everyone is always a work in process, so I'll probably go back for a pick me up, but overall I'm thankful for her help. I was always looking forward to our sessions. I highly recommend her to anyone going through it.
About Dr. Dana Corbett, PHD
Psychology
English
NPI: 1871724377
