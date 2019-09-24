See All Psychologists in Schenectady, NY
Dr. Dana Corbett, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dana Corbett, PHD is a Psychologist in Schenectady, NY. 

Dr. Corbett works at Northeast Parent and Child Society Inc. in Schenectady, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Parent and Child Society Inc.
    Northeast Parent and Child Society Inc.
    530 Franklin St Fl 2, Schenectady, NY 12305 (518) 381-8911
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Sep 24, 2019
    I visited Dr. Corbett over the course of a couple of months because my mood was pretty low at times. I was very stressed in my life having two young sons - one a toddler and the other a 4 year old, and house, and wife, and my own business, blah blah blah. I needed more than to talk to someone, but i also needed solutions to help me feel some relief to the grind. Dr. Corbett, gave me actionable steps to taming my wild children :) , being more patient with myself and more appreciative of my wife and also helping us communicate better as a couple. She also recommended excellent books that have helped me become more structured and in my business and are helping me become more mindful throughout the day. Anyway, I think everyone is always a work in process, so I'll probably go back for a pick me up, but overall I'm thankful for her help. I was always looking forward to our sessions. I highly recommend her to anyone going through it.
    About Dr. Dana Corbett, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871724377
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corbett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corbett works at Northeast Parent and Child Society Inc. in Schenectady, NY. View the full address on Dr. Corbett’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

