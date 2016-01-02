Dana De Kleine, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana De Kleine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dana De Kleine, LPC
Overview
Dana De Kleine, LPC is a Counselor in Hackettstown, NJ.
Dana De Kleine works at
Locations
1
Caring Counseling Services LLC486 Schooleys Mountain Rd, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 850-4552
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dana helped me transition from a hostile home environment as a teenager and assisted me in applying for college (as a person with depression I needed encouragement to get through the many hurdles further education requires). Years later I can still attest to her being the best counselor I could recommend. -Good with young adults -Truthful/ realistic answers -Great at her work
About Dana De Kleine, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1801112529
Dana De Kleine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana De Kleine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dana De Kleine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana De Kleine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana De Kleine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana De Kleine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.