Dana Huard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Huard, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dana Huard, LPC is a Counselor in Charlottesville, VA.
Dana Huard works at
Locations
-
1
Tassco II2025 Woodbrook Ct, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 973-6575
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dana Huard?
About Dana Huard, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1275592297
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Huard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dana Huard works at
3 patients have reviewed Dana Huard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Huard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Huard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Huard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.