Dana Mehra, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dana Mehra, ARNP

Dana Mehra, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plantation, FL. 

Dana Mehra works at South Florida Family Medicine in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dana Mehra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goldin Frydman MD Ofc
    350 N Pine Island Rd Ste 302, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 581-8272
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Very attentive, cares, thorough, friendly, curteous and professional.
    Dale — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dana Mehra, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396908190
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Mehra, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Mehra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dana Mehra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Mehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana Mehra works at South Florida Family Medicine in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dana Mehra’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dana Mehra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Mehra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Mehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Mehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

