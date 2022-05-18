See All Nurse Practitioners in St Petersburg, FL
Dana Mlynarski, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dana Mlynarski, APRN

Dana Mlynarski, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in St Petersburg, FL. 

Dana Mlynarski works at Pinellas Medical Associates in St Petersburg, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dana Mlynarski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinellas Medical Associates
    5880 49th St N Ste 104, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 528-6100

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 18, 2022
I have a severe phobia of doctors now that I have needed them so much and so many fail to care. Dana is a whole different kind of experience. She takes the time to really listen and uses common sense as well as testing and knowledge to help figure things out. She doesnt make you feel worthless or crazy even if you do have psychological needs. She is a wonderful person.
BettyD — May 18, 2022
About Dana Mlynarski, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639726698
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dana Mlynarski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dana Mlynarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dana Mlynarski works at Pinellas Medical Associates in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dana Mlynarski’s profile.

Dana Mlynarski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Mlynarski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Mlynarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Mlynarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

