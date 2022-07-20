See All Family Doctors in Columbia, IL
Dana Mueller, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dana Mueller, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, IL. They graduated from University of Missouri - St. Louis and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.

Dana Mueller works at BJC Medical Group at Columbia, IL in Columbia, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group at Columbia, IL
    200 Admiral Trost Rd Ste 1A, Columbia, IL 62236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 281-7373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Care Management
Common Cold
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
School Physicals
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dana Mueller, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447651708
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri - St. Louis
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Mueller, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dana Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana Mueller works at BJC Medical Group at Columbia, IL in Columbia, IL. View the full address on Dana Mueller’s profile.

    Dana Mueller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Mueller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

