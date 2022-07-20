Dana Mueller, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dana Mueller, FNP
Overview
Dana Mueller, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, IL. They graduated from University of Missouri - St. Louis and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Locations
BJC Medical Group at Columbia, IL200 Admiral Trost Rd Ste 1A, Columbia, IL 62236 Directions (618) 281-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It’s difficult to find a good doctor that actually listens to your complaints and follows up with you making sure your getting the best care possible. I would recommend her to anyone who needs a good doctor who obviously cares about you as a person not just another patient. If you need a caring doctor that does everything she can to help you then you should definitely make an appointment now.
About Dana Mueller, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1447651708
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - St. Louis
