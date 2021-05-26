Overview of Dana Pillans, RN

Dana Pillans, RN is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. They specialize in Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - MSN and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dana Pillans works at CHI St. Joseph Health Neurology Associates in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.