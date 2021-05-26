Dana Pillans, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Pillans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dana Pillans, RN
Overview of Dana Pillans, RN
Dana Pillans, RN is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. They specialize in Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - MSN and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dana Pillans works at
Dana Pillans' Office Locations
CHI St. Joseph Health Neurology Associates1730 Birmingham Rd # 100, College Station, TX 77845 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dana Pillans?
I've been seeing Dana for 3 1/2 years now and would like to recommend her to everyone. Dana and the office staff are very personable, kind, treat you like part of the family.... and yet, professional, knowledgeable & very time conscious of 'your' time and theirs.
About Dana Pillans, RN
- Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417343526
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - MSN
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Pillans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Pillans accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dana Pillans using Healthline FindCare.
Dana Pillans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dana Pillans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Pillans.
