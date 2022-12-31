Dana Reeder is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Reeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dana Reeder
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dana Reeder is a Psychologist in Dexter, MO.
Dana Reeder works at
Locations
Saint Francis Health Center - Dexter1212 Saint Francis Dr, Dexter, MO 63841 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I started visiting her when I was struggling with severe depression. She has been awesome every step of the way and very understanding. She never once has made me feel bad and has always offered helpful suggestions on how I can change my perspective to better handle issues with jobs and self esteem. The desk staff are also super friendly.
About Dana Reeder
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Reeder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Reeder accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dana Reeder using Healthline FindCare.
Dana Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dana Reeder works at
6 patients have reviewed Dana Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Reeder.
