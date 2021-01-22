Dr. Sari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Sari, PHD
Dr. Dana Sari, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Virginia Beach, VA.
Dr. Sari's Office Locations
Neuropsychological Services of Tidewater LLC2005 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 301-2248
Southside Psychiatry Clinic317 Office Square Ln Ste B102, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 301-2248
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had to see dr sari because I wanted weight loss surgery. She’s not the kind of dr you go to for therapy. She does an evaluation to see if you can have the surgery. When she told me I couldn’t have surgery right away I was really mad and hated her. But she was right. I went to the therapist she told me too and realized the way I was eating was awful and I was drinking way to much. It’s been about a year since I had surgery and I’m almost at my goal weight. My diabetes went away. I eat way better and don’t drink anymore. Making me wait six months before I had surgery was the right thing and I’m glad she made me do it. I even still see the therapist even though I don’t have to anymore.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1891775458
Dr. Sari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sari.
