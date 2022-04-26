Dana Shepherd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Shepherd, PA-C
Overview
Dana Shepherd, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Dana Shepherd works at
Locations
-
1
Touro University Nv & Touro Mobile Hlthcare Clinic874 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 777-4809
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dana Shepherd?
On our first visit, we were highly impressed with her knowledge. Appointment was very easy to schedule, and we didn't have to wait months to be seen. appointment was not rushed. She asked questions, she actively listened, and she allows the patient to have a voice in their care. I would definitely recommend Dana S.
About Dana Shepherd, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952926297
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Shepherd accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dana Shepherd works at
Dana Shepherd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.