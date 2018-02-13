Dana Sweitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Sweitzer, AGACNP-BC
Overview
Dana Sweitzer, AGACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Dana Sweitzer works at
Locations
Parkridge East Specialty Associates LLC961 Spring Creek Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 893-9787
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dana Sweitzer has such a way with her patients that you just know and feel you are in the best of care with her at all times. she listens to your needs, and takes time to make you feel you are her only patient of the day.. she makes any nervousness of your appointment go away as soon as she walks in the door with that sweet smile and easy manner. i have been a patient with this group for a number of years now and i feel they just get better with time and staff.
About Dana Sweitzer, AGACNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104259324
Dana Sweitzer accepts Cigna, Ambetter, MultiPlan, and other major insurance plans.
Dana Sweitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dana Sweitzer works at
20 patients have reviewed Dana Sweitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Sweitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Sweitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Sweitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.