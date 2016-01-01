Dr. Dana Szeles, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szeles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Szeles, PHD
Overview of Dr. Dana Szeles, PHD
Dr. Dana Szeles, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Szeles works at
Dr. Szeles' Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szeles?
About Dr. Dana Szeles, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- Female
- 1922536598
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szeles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Szeles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Szeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szeles works at
Dr. Szeles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szeles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szeles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szeles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.