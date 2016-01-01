Dana Takamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Takamoto, PSY
Overview
Dana Takamoto, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Redondo Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1826 S Elena Ave Ste C, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (866) 305-7909
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dana Takamoto, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770694465
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Takamoto accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Takamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dana Takamoto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Takamoto.
