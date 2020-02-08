Dana Thomas, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dana Thomas, FNP
Offers telehealth
Dana Thomas, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Valhalla, NY.
Valhalla- Westchester Health-cardiology465 Columbus Ave Ste 125, Valhalla, NY 10595
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dana Michelle Thomas saved my life. 5- 6 years ago she found a heart murmur. Just this January 22, 2020, I had my aortic valve replaced. 16 days out of open heart surgery, I am writing this to express my sincere gratitude. My new grandbabies will probably never personally meet her, but they will hear of her. Your old practice misses you, not a bad word is uttered. Jimmy C. Somers office
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699088484
- New York University
Dana Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Thomas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
13 patients have reviewed Dana Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.