Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dana Watts, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dana Watts, PHD is a Psychologist in Rocky River, OH.
Dr. Watts works at
Locations
Babbitt Center for Behavioral Health20525 Center Ridge Rd Ste 610, Rocky River, OH 44116 Directions (440) 895-1100
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I learned so much about myself meeting with Dr. Watts. In the several months that we worked together, she supplied with me a better understanding of the following areas: taking accountability, establishing clear boundaries, better understanding my family dynamics, utilizing coping strategies and the importance of independence. I'm forever grateful for the time Dr. Watts took to listen and empathize with what I was going through.
About Dr. Dana Watts, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1124101357
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
