See All Physicians Assistants in West Palm Beach, FL
Dane Santoro, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dane Santoro, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dane Santoro, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Dane Santoro works at Mark G Agresti MD & Associates in West Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark G Agresti MD & Associates
    2010 Continental Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 842-9550

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dane Santoro?

Oct 12, 2022
Not long after meeting Mr Santoro it was very clear that he genuinely cares about what you have to say. He made the process as painless as possible, and was with me every step of the way. Cannot speak highly enough about Dane.
John — Oct 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dane Santoro, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Dane Santoro, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dane Santoro to family and friends

Dane Santoro's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dane Santoro

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dane Santoro, PA-C.

About Dane Santoro, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720499338
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dane Santoro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dane Santoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dane Santoro works at Mark G Agresti MD & Associates in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dane Santoro’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dane Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dane Santoro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dane Santoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dane Santoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dane Santoro, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.