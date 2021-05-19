Dania Penedo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dania Penedo, LMHC
Overview
Dania Penedo, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL.
Locations
Central Florida Psychiatric Associates2802 Aloma Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 679-8004
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dania is the most helpful counselor I’ve seen in Central Florida. She has always helped me and I have not ever felt judged, nor have I been overlooked or told what to do.
About Dania Penedo, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1841332327
Dania Penedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dania Penedo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dania Penedo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dania Penedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dania Penedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dania Penedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.