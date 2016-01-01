Dr. Blaise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danice Blaise, PA
Overview
Dr. Danice Blaise, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lake Wales, FL.
Dr. Blaise works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
IMA Medical Center of Lake Wales684 STATE ROAD 60 W, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions (863) 949-4868Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- 2 6675 Westwood Blvd, Orlando, FL 32821 Directions (407) 845-0330
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blaise?
About Dr. Danice Blaise, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255829966
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaise works at
Dr. Blaise has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.