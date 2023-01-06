Danichi Yoshida has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Danichi Yoshida, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Danichi Yoshida, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Newport Beach, CA.
Danichi Yoshida works at
Locations
I2b Lab LLC4631 Teller Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 887-7187
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Danichi Yoshida?
Listened, knowledgeable and helpful. He was friendly and easy to talk to.
About Danichi Yoshida, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679971352
Frequently Asked Questions
Danichi Yoshida accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danichi Yoshida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Danichi Yoshida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danichi Yoshida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danichi Yoshida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danichi Yoshida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.