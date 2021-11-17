See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Daniel Betat, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Daniel Betat, MD

Dr. Daniel Betat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Betat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 558-6248
  2. 2
    Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Primary Care - Internal Medicine
    11370 Anderson St Ste 3600, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Hypertension
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2021
    I am very comfortable talking to him; he answers all questions and provides excellent care.
    — Nov 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Betat, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Betat, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679000657
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Betat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Betat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

