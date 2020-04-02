Dr. Daniel Blanco, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Blanco, OD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Blanco, OD
Dr. Daniel Blanco, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry.
Dr. Blanco's Office Locations
-
1
EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa10010 E 81st St Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 250-2020
-
2
Daniel Blanco5250 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 955-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Admar
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blanco?
Did a great job and very professional.
About Dr. Daniel Blanco, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1093261646
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry
- Eyecare Associates
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.