Dr. Daniel Blanco, OD

Optometry
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Blanco, OD

Dr. Daniel Blanco, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry.

Dr. Blanco works at EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blanco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa
    10010 E 81st St Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 250-2020
  2. 2
    Daniel Blanco
    5250 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 955-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 02, 2020
    Did a great job and very professional.
    About Dr. Daniel Blanco, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093261646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eyecare Associates
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Blanco, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

