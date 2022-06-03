Dr. Broza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Broza, OD
Dr. Daniel Broza, OD is an Optometrist in Newport News, VA.
Daniel J Broza O.d. Pllc, 12121 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23602, (757) 746-2014
- Aetna
Just outstanding! The best eye doctor I have ever had. Very compassionate and caring. He takes his time and answers all your questions. Very happy!
- Optometry
- English
NPI: 1821145475
Dr. Broza accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Broza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.