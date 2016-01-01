See All Chiropractors in Swansea, IL
Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC

Chiropractic
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC is a Chiropractor in Swansea, IL. They completed their fellowship with Logan College of Chiropractic

Dr. Brunkhorst works at DB Healthcare, Inc in Swansea, IL with other offices in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    DB Healthcare, Inc
    11 Executive Woods Ct, Swansea, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 235-1500
  2. 2
    The Pain and Injury Center, Belleville, IL
    124 W Main St, Belleville, IL 62220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 235-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brunkhorst?

    Photo: Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brunkhorst to family and friends

    Dr. Brunkhorst's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brunkhorst

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC.

    About Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619909546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois College, Jacksonville, Il
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunkhorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brunkhorst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brunkhorst has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunkhorst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brunkhorst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brunkhorst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.