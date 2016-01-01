Overview

Dr. Daniel Brunkhorst, DC is a Chiropractor in Swansea, IL. They completed their fellowship with Logan College of Chiropractic



Dr. Brunkhorst works at DB Healthcare, Inc in Swansea, IL with other offices in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.