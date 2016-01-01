Daniel Camp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Camp, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Daniel Camp, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT.
Daniel Camp works at
Locations
-
1
Hofmann Arthritis Institute24 S 1100 E Ste 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 355-6468Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Daniel Camp, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215325576
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Camp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Camp.
