See All Physicians Assistants in Salt Lake City, UT
Daniel Camp, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Daniel Camp, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Daniel Camp, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Daniel Camp works at Hofmann Arthritis Institute - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hofmann Arthritis Institute
    24 S 1100 E Ste 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 355-6468
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Daniel Camp?

    Photo: Daniel Camp, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Daniel Camp, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Daniel Camp to family and friends

    Daniel Camp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Daniel Camp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Daniel Camp, PA-C.

    About Daniel Camp, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215325576
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Camp works at Hofmann Arthritis Institute - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Daniel Camp’s profile.

    Daniel Camp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Camp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Daniel Camp, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.