Dr. Daniel Coletti, PHD

Psychology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Coletti, PHD is a Psychologist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Schneider Children's Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Dr. Coletti works at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    865 Northern Blvd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 18, 2019
    He really listens. Very soft spoken which makes me feel very comfortable talking with him. I highly recommend Dr. Collette if you want a Dr.who is straight forward and understanding.
    Freeport — Jun 18, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Coletti, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053406769
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Schneider Children's Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Fordham University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Coletti, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coletti works at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Coletti’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Coletti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coletti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

