Dr. Daniel Collins, DC
Overview
Dr. Daniel Collins, DC is a Chiropractor in Livonia, MI.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
Westcott Chiropractic Center PC29671 6 Mile Rd Ste 110C, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 261-7000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Gifted. I will always go to Dr. Collins first for ANY health issue. If he can’t help, he tells me and refers me to the right person because I go to him with any test result from MRI to blood work, and everything in between. He will explain throughly, something that not even my MD does. He is kind and always right. Has been taking care of my family since day one. He’s not a rack & cracker. He actually developed his technique and has it published in medical studies.
About Dr. Daniel Collins, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1720172562
Dr. Collins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
