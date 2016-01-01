Radhika Dhamija is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Radhika Dhamija is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Radhika Dhamija
Offers telehealth
Radhika Dhamija is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Radhika Dhamija's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1671MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 214, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 582-0787
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1609158930
