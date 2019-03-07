Dr. Daniel Deutsch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Deutsch, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Deutsch, PHD is a Psychologist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Deutsch works at
Locations
Hasan Miraj MD308 SEAVIEW AVE, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 351-1717
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D is fantastic. He is compassionate, funny, kind and brilliant. He listens to me and speaks my language. He is so down to earth any feeling of nervousness disappeared. I would recommend highly.
About Dr. Daniel Deutsch, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1982923322
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
