Daniel Dunphy, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Daniel Dunphy, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Touro College.

Daniel Dunphy works at Dr. Joel Lopez, MD in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lopez, MD/ Dunphy, PA
    Lopez, MD/ Dunphy, PA
2000 Van Ness Ave Ste 708, San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 971-3733
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Disorders
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergic Disorders
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Craniosacral Therapy (CST) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Prolozone® Injections Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 12, 2021
Daniel Dunphy is my go-to physician for 30 years. I'm rarely sick, but when I am, he is the best. He addresses a complete spectrum of possible reasons for illness including your lifestyle and habits. I have had some unusual symptoms and my health always improves very quickly with his guidance. Sometimes the cause of an illness can be from deep-seated anxiety which he has an uncanny ability to uncover. There was one time where concern about aging was not what I expected, and he gave me something to think about. It took two months for me to come to my conclusion, and immediately all concerns about aging and death were gone and I felt thrown back in to the river of life without any worry about it being "the rest of my life" ... I was again happily rowing the river of life on its way to the great ocean of grace. * I refer many. One prominent man in SF said Daniel Dunphy has the best kind of medical clinic, like the advanced healthcare in the Netherlands, the best!
Laura Gail Drewes — May 12, 2021
    About Daniel Dunphy, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750429163
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lincoln Hospital Acupuncture Detoxification Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lower Eastside Service Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Shanghai College of Traditional Chinese Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Touro College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sf State University
    Undergraduate School

