Overview

Dr. Daniel Eisenman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gainesville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Shepherd Center In Clinical Neuropsychology



Dr. Eisenman works at Psychiatry Psychological Assocs in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.