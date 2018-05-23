Dr. Daniel Eisenman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Eisenman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Eisenman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gainesville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Shepherd Center In Clinical Neuropsychology
Dr. Eisenman works at
Locations
Psychiatry and Psychological Associates LLC500 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 207, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 718-9790
Johns Creek Psychological Services11030 Jones Bridge Rd Ste 203, Johns Creek, GA 30022 Directions (678) 263-8512
North Atlanta Psychological Services3050 Royal Blvd S Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eisenman was very thorough and took his time to explain ever test and process of having a neuropsychological test performed. He made me and my family feel at ease during my visits. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Eisenman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Shepherd Center In Clinical Neuropsychology
- Baylor Medical Center Internship
