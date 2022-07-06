See All Chiropractors in Bellingham, WA
Dr. Daniel Eschbach, DC

Chiropractic
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Eschbach, DC is a Chiropractor in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Eschbach works at Chiropractic Pain Relief Cntr in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Relief Center
    1402 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham, WA 98226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 733-0887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 06, 2022
    I came in after experiencing a horrible experience at work testing parts in and on a truck and being tossed around like a rag doll for hours. After days of work, I had horrible pins and needles on my back. I could not move my neck days after at all. I was in so much pain my husband said I need to see a Chiropractor. I have never seen a Chiropractor before. After seeing Dr. Eschbach, he let me know I had multiple whiplash's due to this job. He was very kind and sincerely concerned to even call my home to check on me after my visit. Little did I know that my body would decline in a week. He helped me with some relief for several months and also helped me to get started with the care I needed from the multiple injuries that have occured with the whiplash's. I am still going through the healing process. For someone who was super active before this happened, this has not been easy at all for me. I would recommend Dr. Daniel Eshbach.
    Marlena Meyer — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Eschbach, DC

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Eschbach, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eschbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eschbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eschbach works at Chiropractic Pain Relief Cntr in Bellingham, WA. View the full address on Dr. Eschbach’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eschbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eschbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eschbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eschbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

