Daniel Gripshover, CP

Neuropsychology
Daniel Gripshover, CP is a Neuropsychologist in Crestview Hills, KY. 

Daniel Gripshover works at Mcb Behavioral Health P.l.l.c. in Crestview Hills, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Daniel Gripshover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mcb Behavioral Health P.l.l.c.
    503 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 426-7800
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Dec 01, 2020
    He was very kind and patient. He is clearly an intelligent man that is an expert in his field. I feel he was slightly dismissive of my insites when exploring my condition that brought me into his office; however, upon further reflection, I feel this was out of professionalism to avoid biased or skewed results rather than belittlement or rudeness. The testing I needed to complete was mentally strenuous by design. Appointments are personalized to each individuals needs and can take several hours because of this. For this reason, it can take a long time before you can be seen in his office. I recommend patients scheduling appointments make any accommodations they are able in order to get in first available appointments. I am content with my test results and understand the discrepancies of my situation. I highly recommend his services to all and will personally return if I, myself, were to have any neuropsychological needs in the future.
    Miss Rain — Dec 01, 2020
    About Daniel Gripshover, CP

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1235111634
    Daniel Gripshover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Gripshover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Gripshover works at Mcb Behavioral Health P.l.l.c. in Crestview Hills, KY. View the full address on Daniel Gripshover’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Daniel Gripshover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Gripshover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Gripshover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Gripshover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

