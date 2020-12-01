Daniel Gripshover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Gripshover, CP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Daniel Gripshover, CP
Daniel Gripshover, CP is a Neuropsychologist in Crestview Hills, KY.
Daniel Gripshover works at
Daniel Gripshover's Office Locations
Mcb Behavioral Health P.l.l.c.503 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 426-7800
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was very kind and patient. He is clearly an intelligent man that is an expert in his field. I feel he was slightly dismissive of my insites when exploring my condition that brought me into his office; however, upon further reflection, I feel this was out of professionalism to avoid biased or skewed results rather than belittlement or rudeness. The testing I needed to complete was mentally strenuous by design. Appointments are personalized to each individuals needs and can take several hours because of this. For this reason, it can take a long time before you can be seen in his office. I recommend patients scheduling appointments make any accommodations they are able in order to get in first available appointments. I am content with my test results and understand the discrepancies of my situation. I highly recommend his services to all and will personally return if I, myself, were to have any neuropsychological needs in the future.
About Daniel Gripshover, CP
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1235111634
Daniel Gripshover accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Daniel Gripshover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Daniel Gripshover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
